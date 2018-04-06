1 out of 2 measles patients in Catania - ISS (4)

Rome

'Acute situation' says Ricciardi after baby dies

Rome, April 6 - One in two of Italy's measles cases is in Catania, 218 out of 411 this year, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Walter Ricciardi told ANSA after a 10-month-old baby died of measles in Catania Friday. "At this time in Sicily there is an acute situation for the number of measles cases," Riccardi said. "There is, therefore, a Sicily problem because it is in this region that we have had the majority of infections from the start of 2018," he said. But he added: "Nonetheless, the whole of Italy is at risk". Sicily Regional Health Councillor Ruggero Razza said that 91.5% of children born between 2001 and 2016 in Catania had been vaccinated. He said vaccination was urgent "to protect oneself and the community at large."

