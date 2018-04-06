26,000 Roma, Sinti in emergency accommodation

Rome, April 6 - Some 26,000 Roma and Sinti are in emergency accommodation including camps around Italy, out of a total of 120-180,000, the 2017 report on Roma and Sinti said Friday ahead of the International Roma and Sinti Day on Sunday. There are 148 'formal' camps in 87 municipalities in 16 regions across the country, the report said, for a total of 16,400 residents, while 9,600 are in 'informal' camps.