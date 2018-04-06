Brizzi under contract for 3 yrs says Barbareschi (4)

Matera, April 6 - Movie and theatre producer Luca Barbareschi told ANSA Friday he had director Fausto Brizzi under contract for three years despite sexual abuse allegations against the filmmaker from 10 different women. Barbareschi said "Brizzi is a genius. He has a wonderful mind. This #metoo gang are loonies. It's comical". Barbareschi said Brizzi was "head of the Eliseo Cinema section, a showrun for many things, and in July we'll start a new film". Rowing back somewhat from his characterisation of the #metoo movement later, Barbareschi told ANSA "I have never been interested in commenting on the #metoo movement because I don't find it significant and for the same reason I don't want to get involved in a row or be the target of a row on this issue". He said his remarks on the movement had been taken "out of context". In November Brizzi's wife said that she does not think there is anything in the allegations of sexual abuse by the filmmaker. "There are lots of rumours going around, for me, that is what they are," Claudia Zanella told weekly magazine Oggi. "My mother is not well and this is my priority at the moment". Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia said that Christmas movie "Poveri Ma Ricchissimi" (Poor but Very Rich) - the latest in a string of Brizzo festive blockbusters - would come out as planned on December 14 even though Brizzi was at the centre of the #metoo storm. The company said the decision was based on the fact that the film was "the result of the creativity, work and dedication of hundreds of women and men in the cast and production". It added that it had "suspended any future collaboration with Brizzi, who will not be connected to any activities regarding the promotion and distribution of the film". Brizzi has denied the accusations that featured in an investigative report by the Mediaset TV programme 'Le Iene'. During the report 10 women accused Brizzi of varying degrees of sexual harassment and assault. photo: Brizzi