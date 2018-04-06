Martina asks PD unity (4)

Rome, April 6 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina on Friday appealed for unity in the centre-left party amid rumours some members were unhappy with its staunch stance on forming the opposition to the next Italian government. "I ask (everyone) to stop discussions and mistaken polemics and stay focused on our work," he said. "I still think the PD does not need internal tallying and the assembly must be time for awareness and relaunch. "I ask for unity and I offer collegiality, because we need this and not to split." Earlier another PD bigwig, Lorenzo Guerini, said "I would advise everyone, starting from myself, to calm down. "We are in a complicated phase of a start to the legislature in which the arrogant weakness of the supposed winners has emerged," he said, referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League.