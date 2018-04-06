Singer Tatangelo wins Celebrity Masterchef

Rome
06/04/2018
Rome, April 6 - Pop singer Anna Tatangelo on Thursday won Celebrity Masterchef, beating veteran songstress Orietta Berti into second place. "I showed the real me," said 31-year-old Sora-born Tatangelo, who at the age of 15 became the youngest person to win the Newcomer's Award at the prestigious Sanremo Music Festival singing contest.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online