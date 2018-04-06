Rome

Singer Tatangelo wins Celebrity Masterchef

'I showed the real me' says Sora-born songstress

Rome, April 6 - Pop singer Anna Tatangelo on Thursday won Celebrity Masterchef, beating veteran songstress Orietta Berti into second place. "I showed the real me," said 31-year-old Sora-born Tatangelo, who at the age of 15 became the youngest person to win the Newcomer's Award at the prestigious Sanremo Music Festival singing contest.

