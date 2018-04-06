10-month child dies of measles-linked complications (4)

Catania

Catania, April 6 - A 10-month-old child died on Friday at Catania's Garibaldi hospital due to complications linked to measles, sources said. The child was taken into hospital in Acireale but then transferred to Catania two days ago because of a deterioration in his respiratory and cardio-circulatory problems. The outgoing centre-left government recently made 10 vaccinations mandatory for school admission following the resurgence of dangerous infectious diseases, including measles, amid growing vaccine skepticism. One in two of Italy's measles cases is in Catania, 218 out of 411 this year, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Walter Ricciardi told ANSA after the 10-month-old baby died of measles in the Sicilian city. "At this time in Sicily there is an acute situation for the number of measles cases," Riccardi said. "There is, therefore, a Sicily problem because it is in this region that we have had the majority of infections from the start of 2018," he said. But he added: "Nonetheless, the whole fo Italy is at risk".

