1 out of 2 measles patients in Catania - ISS (3)

Rome, April 6 - One in two of Italy's measles cases is in Catania, 218 out of 411 this year, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Walter Ricciardi told ANSA after a 10-month-old baby died of measles in Catania Friday. "At this time in Sicily there is an acute situation for the number of measles cases," Riccardi said. "There is, therefore, a Sicily problem because it is in this region that we have had the majority of infections from the start of 2018," he said. But he added: "Nonetheless, the whole fo Italy is at risk".