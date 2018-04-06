Bologna

Vegan threatens mum with knife over ragu

'Stop or I'll kill you,' allegedly said

Bologna, April 6 - A 47-year-old vegan woman threatened her 68-year-old mother with a knife after she made a 'ragu' meat sauce whose smell the younger women couldn't stand, the Gazzetta di Modena reported Friday. "Stop cooking or I'll kill you," the daughter allegedly said. A justice of the peace in the northern Italian city will now rule on the incident, which took place in March 2016, the local daily said.

