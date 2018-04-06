Centre right to go together to Mattarella (2)

Rome, April 6 - The centre right alliance that emerged as the top coalition in the March general election will go to President Sergio Mattarelal together for the second round of government-formation consultations next week. Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) and Giorgia Meloni's small far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) agred on Salvini's proposal to to go together, rather than separately. Making the proposal, Salvini said "I'll ask Berlusconi and Meloni to go to the consultations together". "The only possible government is that of the centre right and the M5S together," he added, referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the biggest party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in last month's inconclusive general election. The centre right is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. Salvini became top dog on the centre right and its putative premier candidate by winning 17.5% of the vote to FI's 14%. Meloni's FdI got about 4% in the general election. Mattarella announced on Thursday there would be a new consultations next week after this week's first round failed to produce a possible way out of the country's apparent political deadlock.