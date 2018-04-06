Centre right together at consultations - Berlusconi (3)

Rome
06/04/2018
Rome, April 6 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi said Friday the centre right alliance that won 37% of the vote in the March 4 general election would go to see President Sergio Mattarella all together in the second round of government-formation consultations next week. "At the upcoming consultations the centre right will present itself united with Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi," the three-time former premier and media magnate said in a note. Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Berlusconi voiced agreement with a proposal made earlier in the day by Salvini, the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League who became top dog on the centre right by winning 17.5% of the vote to FI's 14%. Meloni is the leader of the far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, the other main component of the alliance. FdI got about 4% in the general election. The alliance as a whole got 37%, making it the top coalition. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is the single biggest party with 32% of the vote. No one has a majority.
