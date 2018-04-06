Reject economy of exclusion says pope

Vatican City, April 6 - Pope Francis on Friday issued an appeal for "an economy that is not one of exclusion". Francis released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for April which is "For Those who have Responsibility in Economic matters", Vatican News reported. In his prayer intention for the month of April, the pontiff said: "Let us raise our voices together, asking that economists may have the courage to reject an economy of exclusion and know how to open new paths".