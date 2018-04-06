US seminarian died of congenital heart condition (3)

Rome, April 6 - A 29-year-old US seminarian found dead in his room in Rome on Monday, Anthony Freeman, died of a congenital heart condition, the Legionaries of Christ said after an autopsy Friday. Freeman died of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. In some cases, it prevents the heart from relaxing and filling with blood as it should. Freeman, from Louisiana, was described as a sporty type who had no bad habits. He was found in his bed in the Legionaries of Christ international college in the Italian capital.