Rome

US seminarian died of congenital heart condition (3)

Dilated cardiomyopathy to blame in Anthony Freeman's death

US seminarian died of congenital heart condition (3)

Rome, April 6 - A 29-year-old US seminarian found dead in his room in Rome on Monday, Anthony Freeman, died of a congenital heart condition, the Legionaries of Christ said after an autopsy Friday. Freeman died of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart's main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. In some cases, it prevents the heart from relaxing and filling with blood as it should. Freeman, from Louisiana, was described as a sporty type who had no bad habits. He was found in his bed in the Legionaries of Christ international college in the Italian capital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il boss Giuseppe Pelle

'Ndrangheta: arrestato
il boss Giuseppe Pelle

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33