Iran censors wolf's teats during Barcelona-Roma

Rome, April 6 - Iran censored the teats of the symbol of Rome, the she-wolf who suckled Romulus and Remus, during its coverage of Wednesday night's Champions League match between Roma and Barcelona. The symbol, part of Roma's emblem, was blurred out over the offending parts of the animal. Social media was quick to react, with one post saying "3,000 years ago Romulus and Remus were deprived of their mother's milk but Iranian state TV even deprived them of the she-wolf's milk". Another post said the Iranian public was likely to find the wolf's teats "saucy". Rome Mayor Virgina Raggi said "we are proud of the symbol that represents our city".