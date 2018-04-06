Will ask Berlusconi, Meloni to go together to talks -Salvini

Rome

Rome, April 6 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he would ask his centre-right coalition allies, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Giorgio Meloni's Brothers of Italy (FdI), to go the next round of government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella together, rather than separately. "I'll ask Berlusconi and Meloni to go to the consultations together," Salvini told RAI television. "The only possible government is that of the centre right and the M5S together," he added, referring to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the biggest party in the new parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in last month's inconclusive general election. The centre right is the biggest coalition with around 37% of the vote. Mattarella announced there would be a new consultations next week on Thursday after this week's first round failed to produce a possible way out of the country's apparent political deadlock.

