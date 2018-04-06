Turin

Soccer: Juve 'wounded lions' agst Real says Allegri

'Not thinking' of future says Bianconeri coach

Turin, April 6 - Juventus are "wounded lions" after their Champions League quarterfinal first leg 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid "but we're not dead yet", coach Massimiliano Allegri said ahead of next Wednesday's return leg at the Bernebeu. As for his on future, Allegri said "it's a question of stimuli to improve". "I have a contract with Juve, I'm good here, but I'm not thinking of the future, I must think of the present, which is made up of the championship, Champions League and the Italian Cup."

