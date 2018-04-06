Rome

Italian antitrust opens Facebook probe (2)

Case regards allegedly deceptive information on data use

Rome, April 6 - The Italian antitrust authority said Friday that it has opened a probe into Facebook for alleged "deceptive information about the collection and use of data". The announcement was made in a tweet citing an interview the agency's President Giovanni Pitruzzella gave Sky TG24. Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer has said that up to 87 million people may have had their personal information taken from the social-media platform by Cambridge Analytica for electoral purposes, including 214,134 users in Italy. Schroepfer said Facebook will tell people if their information may have been improperly leaked to Cambridge Analytica. The Italian privacy watchdog on Thursday asked for more information from Facebook on the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting case. It said it had already received initial info from the Web giant in a probe it recently opened, but needed more "for a full assessment of the case".

