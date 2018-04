10-month child dies of measles-linked complications (3)

Catania, April 6 - A 10-month-old child died on Friday at Catania's Garibaldi hospital due to complications linked to measles, sources said. The child was taken into hospital in Acireale but then transferred to Catania two days ago because of a deterioration in his respiratory and cardio-circulatory problems. The outgoing centre-left government recently made 10 vaccinations mandatory for school admission following the resurgence of dangerous infectious diseases, including measles, amid growing vaccine skepticism.