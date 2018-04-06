Brescia

Probe after 4-yr-old dies following ear infection (2)

Brescia, April 6 - Brescia prosecutors have opened an investigation after a four-year-old girl died in a hospital in the northern city on Thursday due to an infection that started from a ear problem, sources said Friday. An autopsy will be performed on Monday. No one is under investigation at the moment. Prosecutors are looking at the girl's recent medical history. She was examined a month and a half ago by doctors at Manerbio hospital and then by medics at the Clinica Poliambulanza before being admitted on Saturday to Brescia's Spedali Civili hospital, where she died late on Thursday.

