Dialogue with M5S impossible - PD's Martina (3)

Rome, April 6 - Caretaker Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina said Friday that it was impossible for the centre-left party to have dialogue with the 5-Star Movement due to the anti-establishment group's hostility to it. "I read that 5-Star Movement's Senate whip considers the PD to be 'responsible for the political failure of recent years'. It is clear that these comments show how impossible it is to hold discussions with us," Martina said. "They end up with excessive tactics and ambiguous logic, as if programmes and coherence count for nothing. "They should clearly say whether they are capable of taking on any responsibilities for the country". The M5S is the biggest single party in parliament after winning around 32% of the vote in last month's general election but it came up short of winning a majority. The movement has called on the PD, support for which collapsed in the election, and other parties to get behind a "government contract" based on its manifesto. The PD has said it intends to remain in opposition in the new parliament. The centre right, which is the biggest alliance with around 37% of the vote, says it should lead the next government. It does not have a majority to rule alone either.