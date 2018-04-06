No withdrawal of Italian troops from Niger - Defence min (2)

Rome
06/04/2018
Rome, April 6 - The Italian defence ministry on Friday denied reports of a possible suspension in the country's military mission in Niger. "There is no hypothesis of a withdrawal of Italian military personnel," the ministry said. "This mission will take place in the full agreement of the local authorities". The ministry also commented on a possible stop to an upcoming mission in Tunisia, stressing that it was a NATO mission that "Italy has giving its availability to" and which will "develop on the basis of the agreements between the North African country and the Alliance".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online