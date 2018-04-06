Rome

No withdrawal of Italian troops from Niger - Defence min (2)

Rome, April 6 - The Italian defence ministry on Friday denied reports of a possible suspension in the country's military mission in Niger. "There is no hypothesis of a withdrawal of Italian military personnel," the ministry said. "This mission will take place in the full agreement of the local authorities". The ministry also commented on a possible stop to an upcoming mission in Tunisia, stressing that it was a NATO mission that "Italy has giving its availability to" and which will "develop on the basis of the agreements between the North African country and the Alliance".

