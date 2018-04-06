Palermo

Partially-sighted teacher attacked by parent (2)

Man is out of danger after punch caused brain hemorrhage

Partially-sighted teacher attacked by parent (2)

Palermo, April 6 - A partially-sighted middle-school teacher suffered a brain hemorrhage after being punched in the face on Thursday by one of his female pupils, sources said on Friday. The 50-year-old teacher at Palermo's Abba Alighieri school was taken to hospital and doctors were unable to declare him out of danger until early on Friday, the sources said. The girl had said she had been hit by the teacher, according an initial reconstruction. Police are investigating.

