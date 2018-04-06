Former Finpiemonte president arrested (2)

Turin, April 6 - Turin finance police on Friday executed arrest warrants for three people in relation into a probe into Finpiemonte, including Fabrizio Gatti, the former president of the Piedmont region's finance agency. Gatti is accused of misappropriation. The investigation was sparked by a report by Professor Stefano Ambrosini, who has been president of the agency since the autumn, about alleged shortfalls of millions of euros in the budget. The probe regards bank transfers to third parties that are apparently unjustified and a risky 50-million-euro investment managed by a Swiss bank, sources said.