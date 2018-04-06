Relative of owner held over deadly pub fire (2)

Catanzaro

Catanzaro, April 6 - Catanzaro police have detained a relative of the owner of a pub in the southern city that was set alight earlier this week in a botched attack in which two arsonists died, sources said Friday. Gennaro Fiorentino, 47, allegedly contracted the two men who died, Giuseppe Paonessa and Eugenio Sergi, to set fire to the Tonnina pub on the night between Wednesday and Thursday as part of an insurance swindle. The money was needed to pay off a series of debts, the sources said. Fiorentino has confessed, the sources added.

