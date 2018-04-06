Growth continuing but signs of deceleration - ISTAT (2)

Rome

Growth continuing but signs of deceleration - ISTAT

Consumer spending and purchasing power improving - stats agency

Rome, April 6

Rome, April 6 - ISTAT said that Italy's growth is set to continue in its monthly report on the national economy on Friday, while adding there were signs of "slight deceleration". "In Italy, household final consumption and purchasing power show a positive trend and the process of capital accumulation is strengthening," the national statistics agency said. "The labor market is characterized by growing female employment and by a significant increase in permanent employees both contributing to the reduction of unemployment rate. "Household's confidence remains high, but manufacturing firms' expectations is slowing down. "The leading indicator is stable at high levels showing a slight deceleration".

