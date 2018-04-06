Prudent budget policy in national interest - BoI (2)

Milan, April 6 - Bank of Italy Director General Fabio Panetta said Friday that the nation should have a prudent fiscal policy and not just because the European Union and other international organizations say so. "Prudent budget policy is in Italy's interest, regardless of the indications of the international institutions," Panetta told a conference at Milan's Università Cattolica. "It is necessary for economic and financial stability and for growth. "A lower public debt would also make it possible to reduce the distortions due to a high tax-to-GDP ration and boost investments in physical and human capital".