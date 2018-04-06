Soccer: Lazio take command in Europa League quarterfinal

Rome, April 6 - Lazio took command of their Europa League quarterfinal against Salzburg with a thrilling 4-2 win in the home leg on Thursday. Captain Senad Lulic gave the Rome side an early lead but Valon Berisha equalized in the 30th minute when he converted a generous penalty awarded for a slight contact in the area. Italy midfielder Marco Parolo restored the lead when he backheeled a pass from Luis Alberto into the net at the start of the second half. The visitors levelled again when the ball ricocheted around the area, enabling Japanese forward Takumi Minamino to score within seconds of coming on as a substitute. But Lazio substitute Felipe Anderson had the Stadio Olimpico on his feet by beating three defenders on stunning run before producing a cool finish. Forward Ciro Immobile scored again soon after to seal a win that puts Lazio in a strong position ahead of next week's return leg and ended Salzburg's unbeaten run stretching back to August.