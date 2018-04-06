'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (2)

Rome, April 6 - Giuseppe Pelle, a fugitive considered a 'strategy chief' of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, was arrested overnight in an operation at Condofuri, near Reggio Calabria, sources said Friday. Pelle, 58, had been on the run since 2016. He is allegedly a leading member of the San Luca mafia clan. He was hiding in an isolated home in an area that is hard to reach because of the terrain. He was not alone in the home when the operation took place. Neither Pelle nor anyone else present put up resistance.