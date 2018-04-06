Rome

'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (2)

Leading member of Calabrian mafia had been on run since 2016

'Ndrangheta 'strategy chief' Pelle arrested (2)

Rome, April 6 - Giuseppe Pelle, a fugitive considered a 'strategy chief' of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, was arrested overnight in an operation at Condofuri, near Reggio Calabria, sources said Friday. Pelle, 58, had been on the run since 2016. He is allegedly a leading member of the San Luca mafia clan. He was hiding in an isolated home in an area that is hard to reach because of the terrain. He was not alone in the home when the operation took place. Neither Pelle nor anyone else present put up resistance.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il boss Giuseppe Pelle

'Ndrangheta: arrestato
il boss Giuseppe Pelle

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Rogo al pub Tonnina's, arrestato il mandante

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33