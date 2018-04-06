Italian Navy helicopter crashes into sea, one dead (2)

Rome

Rome, April 6 - An Italian Navy helicopter crashed into the sea in the central Mediterranean overnight, killing one person from the five-member crew. The four other members of the crew are in a relatively good physical condition but suffering from shock. The Navy said the SH 212 helicopter fell into the sea during a nighttime exercise near to its base ship, the Borsini, for reasons that have yet to be established. Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti has given her condolences to the family of the deceased serviceman, Andrea Fazio. He was pulled out of the helicopter by Navy scuba divers but died during attempts at resuscitation.

