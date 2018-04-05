Man nabbed for abducting, beating ex

Siena

Siena, April 5 - A man was arrested in Siena Thursday for allegedly abducting, beating and threatening with death his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly pulled out clumps of her hair, punched her in the face and kicked her in the stomach. The woman got free by pretending to become his girlfriend again, and promptly called the police.

