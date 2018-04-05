Massa Carrara

Priest, bishop on trial for extorting faithful

'Father Euro' to be tried June 13

Priest, bishop on trial for extorting faithful

Massa Carrara, April 5 - A priest and a bishop at Massa Carrara in Tuscany have been sent to trial June 13 over the allegedly over-lavish and potentially illegal spending by the priest, who has been dubbed 'Father Euro'. Father Luca Morini and Archbishop Giovanni Santucci will be tried separately, judicial sources said Thursday. Charges include fraud and extorting parishioners. Prosecutors stressed that Bishop Santucci's position in the probe "remains marginal". Father Morini was defrocked in January because of the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione, arrestato reggino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33