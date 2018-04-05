Priest, bishop on trial for extorting faithful

Massa Carrara, April 5 - A priest and a bishop at Massa Carrara in Tuscany have been sent to trial June 13 over the allegedly over-lavish and potentially illegal spending by the priest, who has been dubbed 'Father Euro'. Father Luca Morini and Archbishop Giovanni Santucci will be tried separately, judicial sources said Thursday. Charges include fraud and extorting parishioners. Prosecutors stressed that Bishop Santucci's position in the probe "remains marginal". Father Morini was defrocked in January because of the case.