Cycling: Nibali best all-round says Indurain

'Trophy cabinet speaks for itself' says Spanish legend

Cycling: Nibali best all-round says Indurain

Rome, April 5 - Multiple grand tour winner Vincenzo Nibali is the best all-round cyclist racing today, cycling legend Miguel Indurain said on his induction into the Giro d'Italia Hall of Fame Thursday. "His trophy cabinet speaks for itself," said Indurain of 'the Shark', who has won two Giro d'Italia titles, one Vuelta and one Tour de France. The Spanish great also said Nibali would be favourite for the upcoming Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic. Asked who might be his "heir", Indurain said "it could be Tom Dumoulin, because his style resembles mine".

