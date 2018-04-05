Rome

Mattarella says no deal, fresh talks next week

No formation has necessary votes

Mattarella says no deal, fresh talks next week

Rome, April 5 - President Sergio Mattarella said after government-formation talks Thursday that no agreement on forming a majority had emerged and he would hold a fresh round of consultations next week. No one has a majority after the March 4 general election, he said. He said "no party and no formation has the necessary votes on their own to form a government and support it and it is therefore indispensable, according to the rule so our democracy, that there should be agreements among parties to form a coalition that can have a majority in parliament. "In the consultations of the last two days this condition has not emerged". A few days for reflection were now needed, which will be useful "for me and for the parties", he said. Mattarella said he would hold a fresh round of consultations next week, "to see if the possibility has matured of forming a government which has not emerged today".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione, arrestato reggino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33