Mattarella says no deal, fresh talks next week

Rome, April 5 - President Sergio Mattarella said after government-formation talks Thursday that no agreement on forming a majority had emerged and he would hold a fresh round of consultations next week. No one has a majority after the March 4 general election, he said. He said "no party and no formation has the necessary votes on their own to form a government and support it and it is therefore indispensable, according to the rule so our democracy, that there should be agreements among parties to form a coalition that can have a majority in parliament. "In the consultations of the last two days this condition has not emerged". A few days for reflection were now needed, which will be useful "for me and for the parties", he said. Mattarella said he would hold a fresh round of consultations next week, "to see if the possibility has matured of forming a government which has not emerged today".