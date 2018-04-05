Soccer: Gattuso extends Milan contract

Milan, April 5 - Renato Gattuso On Thursday signed sign a new contract with AC Milan until 2021, saying he would "take Milan back to the top". The 40-year-old coach will get a salary of around two million euros a year, sharply higher than his current 120,000 euros - a contract that formally only had him coaching the youth team until 2019. Bumped up to senior team coach at the end of November in place of Vincenzo Montella, Gattuso has brought Milan close to qualifying for the Champions League although it may have to settle for the Europa League. Milan is in six place after a Milanese derby goalless draw, eight points below fourth spot occupied by Inter and eight matches from the end of the championship. The former Milan midfielder also has a chance of winning a title, in the Italian Cup final against Juventus on May 9. Milan's Europa League run ended in the last 16 to a double defeat by Arsenal.