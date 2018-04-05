German-style govt contract says Di Maio (2)

Rome, April 5 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Thursday that the M5S had proposed a German-style government contract. He said that he only recognised the League and not the centre-right coalition as a whole, as a potential talking partner. Di Maio said that the League and the Democratic Party (PD) were two "alternative interlocutors". He said that he would ask to meet League leader Matteo Salvini and Democratic Party caretaker leader Maurizio Martina as soon as possible. Di Maiuo said he had never intended to split the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). He said his call for possible cooperation was directed at "the whole PD". Saying that that the M5S wanted to work for "a majority and a government of change", he also said that with an M5S-led government Italy would stay in NATO and the EU, including the monetary union. Di Maio said the message from the March 4 general election had been a "clear" no to any kind of 'technical' government rather than a political one.