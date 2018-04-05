Nutella says won't source hazelnuts exclusively from Italy

Rome, April 5 - Nutella maker Ferrero stressed Thursday that, contrary to what ANSA English News erroneously reported Wednesday, it will not source its hazelnuts exclusively from Italy starting in 2025. In a statement, the candy maker said: "The news item carried by ANSA, in its English-language news flow, according to which Ferrero from 2025 will get hazelnuts exclusively from Italy, is wrong, the result of an error in translation, which in fact does not appear in any Italian news flow. "Ferrero reiterates that it will continue to supply itself for its needs not only from Italy, but also from other markets. "The activity of helping the development of hazel farming with the Progetto Nocciola Italia does not imply the interruption of development projects also in other countries".