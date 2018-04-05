Rome

Privacy watchdog asks more info from Facebook (3)

Fo full assessment of case

Rome, April 5 - The Italian privacy watchdog on Thursday asked for more information from Facebook on the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting case that involved thousands of Italians. It said it had already received initial info from the Web giant in a probe it recently opened, but needed more "for a full assessment of the case". The watchdog told ANSA that more than 214,000 Italians were affected by the case. Watchdog chief Antonello Soro will meet Facebook's Deputy Chief Global Privacy Officer, Stephen Deadman, on April 24.

