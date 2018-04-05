Turin

Ferrero plans more Italian hazelnuts for Nutella

By 2025

Ferrero plans more Italian hazelnuts for Nutella

Turin, April 4 - Nutella maker Ferrero, which currently gets its hazelnuts from Italy, Turkey, Chile and South Africa, is planning to boost the numbers it gets from Italy by 2025. The maker of the popular chocolate spread has launched a plan to grow 20,000 hectares of new Italian hazelnut forests, some 30% more than the present crop.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione, arrestato reggino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33