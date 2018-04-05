Ferrero plans more Italian hazelnuts for Nutella

Turin
05/04/2018
Turin, April 4 - Nutella maker Ferrero, which currently gets its hazelnuts from Italy, Turkey, Chile and South Africa, is planning to boost the numbers it gets from Italy by 2025. The maker of the popular chocolate spread has launched a plan to grow 20,000 hectares of new Italian hazelnut forests, some 30% more than the present crop.
