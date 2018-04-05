Tax take up 3.6% Jan-Feb (4)

Rome
05/04/2018
Rome, April 5 - Tax revenue was up 3.6% in the first two months of the year compared to the same period last year, the economy ministry said Thursday. Revenue in January and February amounted to 66.794 billion euros, up 2.315 million on last year, the ministry said. Both direct taxes and indirect taxes rose by 3.6%, it said. The VAT take was up 3.9%, a rise of 554 million euros, the ministry said.
