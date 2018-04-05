Bergamo killer confesses (3)

Bergamo, April 5 - A man who killed his brother and his brother's partner near Bergamo Wednesday has confessed, police said Thursday. "It was an execution in cold blood," police said of the murders of Carlo Novembrini and Maria Fortini by Maurizio Novembrini. Relations between the two brothers had been "very tense" for some time, police said, but the exact motive for the murders was still to be established - also because of "a climate of omertà (Mafia code of silence)" in the family. The murders took place in a slot-machine arcade at Caravaggio near Bergamo. Novembrini has been charged with aggravated multiple homicide. All he has reportedly told police so far is that he and his brother "quarrelled all the time".