Bergamo

Bergamo killer confesses (3)

'Execution in cold blood' say cops

Bergamo killer confesses (3)

Bergamo, April 5 - A man who killed his brother and his brother's partner near Bergamo Wednesday has confessed, police said Thursday. "It was an execution in cold blood," police said of the murders of Carlo Novembrini and Maria Fortini by Maurizio Novembrini. Relations between the two brothers had been "very tense" for some time, police said, but the exact motive for the murders was still to be established - also because of "a climate of omertà (Mafia code of silence)" in the family. The murders took place in a slot-machine arcade at Caravaggio near Bergamo. Novembrini has been charged with aggravated multiple homicide. All he has reportedly told police so far is that he and his brother "quarrelled all the time".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione, arrestato reggino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33