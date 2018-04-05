Turin

FCA board nod to Magneti Marelli spin-off (3)

'Key ingredient' of 2018-2022 business plan

FCA board nod to Magneti Marelli spin-off (3)

Turin, April 9 - The board of directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Thursday authorised the firm's management to develop a plan to spin off high-tech components unit Magneti Marelli. The operation will be completed between the end of 2018 and the start of 2019 and Magneti Marelli's shares will be quoted on the Milan stock exchange, sources said. The shares in a new Magneti Marelli holding company will be distributed to FCA shareholders. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said the operation was "a key ingredient" of FCA's 2018-2022 business plan, which will be published in June.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Finisce con l'auto nel il torrente Calopinace, è grave

Finisce con l'auto nel torrente Calopinace e muore

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Identificati i morti del rogo al "Tonnina's"

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Reintegrato al lavoro a 80 anni!

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione

Prova a violentarla dopo la processione, arrestato reggino

di Rosario Pasciuto

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Rogo in un Pub di Catanzaro Lido, due morti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33