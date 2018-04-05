Vatican City

Pope to issue exhortation on holiness Apr 9 (4)

Gaudete et Exsultate on call to holiness in modern world

Vatican City, April 5 - Pope Francis will issue an apostolic exhortation on holiness next Monday, April 9, the Vatican press office said Thursday. The exhortation published on Monday will be called Gaudete et Exsultate (Rejoice and Be Glad) and will examine the call to holiness in the contemporary world, the press office said. It will be presented at a press conference at the press office at 12:15. Speakers will include Msgr Angelo De Donatis, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome; journalist Gianni Valente; and Paola Bignardi of the Catholic activist group Azione Cattolica (Catholic Action), the press office said. An apostolic exhortation encourages a community of people to undertake a particular activity but does not define Church doctrine. It is considered lower in formal authority than a papal encyclical, but higher than other ecclesiastical letters, Apostolic Letters and other papal writings. Apostolic exhortations are commonly issued in response to an assembly of the Synod of Bishops, in which case they are known as post-synodal apostolic exhortations.

