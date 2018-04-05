Rome

Soccer: Nicchi says he and Rizzoli got sent bullets (3)

Journalist said shoot refs, this is the consequence - AIA head

Rome, April 5 - The head of the Italian referees' association AIA Marcello Nicchi said Thursday he and ref appointer Nicola Rizzoli were sent envelopes containing bullets. The AIA vice president also got a similar envelope, he said. Nicchi said he had reported the incident to the DIGOS security police, the interior ministry and outgoing Interior Minister Marco Minniti. Nicchi told a press conference that a journalist had said on TV that "you should shoot referees and not let them ref" because of some mistakes. He said "this is the consequence".

