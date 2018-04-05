Pope to issue exhortation on holiness Apr 9 (3)

Vatican City, April 5 - Pope Francis will issue an apostolic exhortation on holiness next Monday, April 9, the Vatican press office said Thursday. The exhortation published on Monday will be called Gaudete et Exsultate (Rejoice and Be Glad) and will examine the call to holiness in the contemporary world, the press office said. It will be presented at a press conference at the press office at 12:15. Speakers will include Msgr Angelo De Donatis, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome; journalist Gianni Valente; and Paola Bignardi of the Catholic activist group Azione Cattolica (Catholic Action), the press office said.