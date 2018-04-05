Soccer: Roma rue luck, mistakes after Barca mauling (2)

Rome, April 5 - AS Roma are ruing bad luck and some costly mistakes, including by the referee, after Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal leaves them little hope of reaching the semis. Roma players actually scored more goals than their Catalan rivals on the night after own goals by Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas contributed to the defeat. The Italian side had a strong shout for a penalty turned down too when the score was 0-0. Gerard Pique's tapped in Barca's third. Edin Dzeko pulled one back for Roma in the 80th minute only for Luis Suarez to capitalise on a loose ball in the area and seal the win for the hosts. "Barcelona are good enough on their own - they don't need any extra help like they got from the referee and from us tonight," said Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco. "We had the right approach and showed plenty of desire but we gifted them two own goals then handed the ball on a plate for Luis Suarez. "We shot ourselves in the foot so we can't blame it all on other people. "I can't fault my players for their character or desire. We were 3-0 down before I even realised. "I asked my players to hold their shape, even if we found ourselves two goals down, but we didn't read the game well enough. "We've got the experience but we came up a touch short tonight.