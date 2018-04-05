Milan

Soccer: Gattuso set to extend Milan contract

Salary raised from 120,000 to 2 million a year

Soccer: Gattuso set to extend Milan contract

Milan, April 5 - Renato Gattuso is set to sign a new contract with AC Milan, probably until 2021, sources said Thursday. The 40-year-old coach will get a salary of around two million euros a year, sharply higher than his current 120,000 euros - a contract that formally only had him coaching the youth team until 2019. Bumped up to senior team coach at the end of November in place of Vincenzo Montella, Gattuso has brought Milan close to qualifying for the Champions League although it may have to settle for the Europa League. Milan is in six place after a Milanese derby goalless draw, eight points below fourth spot occupied by Inter and eight matches from the end of the championship.

