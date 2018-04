Scopelliti turns self in at Reggio Calabria jail (2)

Reggio Calabria, April 5 - Former Calabria governor Giuseppe Scopelliti turned himself in at Reggio Calabria's Arghillà Prison on Thursday after the supreme court handed him a definitive four-year, seven-months jail term in a corruption case. The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday made the conviction related to so-called 'crazy' fees paid when Scopelliti was mayor of Reggio Calabria definitive, although it knocked five months off the sentence because an abuse-of-office charge had timed out. Elected on a centre-right platform in 2010, Scopelliti stepped down as governor because of the case in 2014.