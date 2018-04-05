Rome

Hope M5S start saying yes - Salvini (3)

No to 'limited-period' govt - League leader

Rome, April 5 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will have to accept some compromises if a government is to be formed after last month's inconclusive general election. "Let's hope that the others stop saying No and start to give some yeses, like the League has done for some time," Salvini said after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic party is the lead group in the centre-right coalition that came first in the vote, reiterated that he would not consider forming a government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), as they were the main losers of the vote. The M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament. Salvini said Thursday that he told Mattarella that he was not willing to be part of a government that would only last for a limited period. He added that he said 'yes' to many things during government-formation consultations with the head of State, including a government featuring both the centre right and the M5S. Salvini said that he would not seek the confidence of parliament in a new government unless he was certain he had a majority to support it. "I'll continue to meet all the parties of the centre right, the first force in parliament, but we'll go to parliament if we have numbers that are certain," he said.

