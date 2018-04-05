Premiership should go to League - Berlusconi (2)

Rome, April 5 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Thursday that the next Italian premier should come from Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League party. "The government will have to start from those who won the elections, that is the centre right, and the leader of the winning coalition, that is the League," Berlusconi said after leading an FI delegation in government-consultation talks with President Sergio Mattarella. Berlusconi said FI party was unwilling to govern with "populists" after this month's inconclusive general election. "We are unwilling to form a government made of pauperism, justicialism, populism and hate that would spark a recessionary spiral and high taxes due to chain-reaction failures in the bank sector," Berlusconi said. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) are often described as populists but so are FI's coalition allies, the rightwing, anti-migrant League.