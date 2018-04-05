Two dead after arson attack on Catanzaro pub (2)

Catanzaro
05/04/2018
Catanzaro, April 5 - Two people are dead after a fire caused by an arson attack took hold of a pub in a seaside area of the southern city of Catanzaro overnight, sources said Thursday. The arson attack on the Tonninas pub is thought to be linked to extortion. Among the hypothesis being considered after an initial examination of the scene by firefighters is that the two deceased are the people who set fire to the establishment.
