Consultations: govt not option for PD - Martina (2)

Rome, April 5 - Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina reiterated on Thursday that the centre-left group intends to be in the opposition in the new parliament after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. "The negative outcome of the election for us does not make it possible to form government hypotheses that regard us," Martina said. Martina said that it was up to the parties who did best in this month's inconclusive general election "to take the burden of responsibility" of governing. "We have sensed attitudes that seem more akin to the second half an election campaign than that of new responsibility," Martina added. "The period of the election campaign is over and these parties should get their feet back on the ground, including as regards (government) solutions".